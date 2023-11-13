Proud to be a Farmer: Blake Edenfield

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WTOC) - A Blackshear peanut farmer, Blake Edenfield, shares his story about how he became interested in farming.

“I grew up on a family farm. That wasn’t a farming operation per se, but it’s been in the family for four generations now. Around the age of 14 to 15, I had a neighbor who farmed, and I got a job with him. He took up the time to teach a lot about what goes on with the growing and processing of farming, and I developed a passion for it,” farmer Blake Edenfield said.

After attending Georgia Southern for a financial degree, Edenfield decided he’d rather plow the fields instead of pushing pencils. Now, he just had his 17th harvest this past year.

“I’ve grown the operation up to 1,300 acres now. Here I am, and I’m still trying to make it, and do the best I can with what I’ve got,” Edenfield said.

From tractors to pickers, seeders, and everything in between, Edenfield has turned his passion and ambition into a full-time career.

“This is a very important industry because we’re producing a product. Not everybody eats peanuts, and not everybody wears cotton, but farmers in general as a whole, they produce something that not a living being on this Earth can go without. A day without,” Edenfield said.

With agriculture being Georgia’s number one industry, and Georgia being the producer of 50 percent of the nation’s peanuts, you can see why Blake is Proud to be a Farmer.

