Savannah Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say David Sokolowski was last seen Nov. 8 leaving from the 100 block of Charlton Street around 1:14 p.m.

Sokolowski was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. They say he could be wearing glasses.

He frequents downtown Savannah area. If you have any info, contact Savannah Police.

