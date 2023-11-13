Sky Cams
Savannah Police searching for missing man

David Sokolowski
David Sokolowski(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say David Sokolowski was last seen Nov. 8 leaving from the 100 block of Charlton Street around 1:14 p.m.

Sokolowski was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. They say he could be wearing glasses.

He frequents downtown Savannah area. If you have any info, contact Savannah Police.

