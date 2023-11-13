SCCPSS Literacy Week kicks off Monday
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week has been proclaimed Chatham County Literacy Week by Chatham County and the City of Savannah in partnership with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board.
They are also inviting the public to a screening Monday of the new documentary - “Right to Read.’’
Savannah-Chatham Schools Superintendent, Dr. Denise Watts is with us this morning - along with Kareem Weaver - an NAACP activist involved with the award-winning film being shown Monday.
