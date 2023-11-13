SCCPSS teachers aiming to improve reading scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school teachers and staff came together to talk about improving reading results Monday.

The school district, along with the City of Savannah and Chatham County leaders have proclaimed this week as Chatham County Literacy Week.

Monday’s event allowed educators to talk with Kareem Weaver a founder of a program focused on literacy advocacy called FULCRUM who says recognizing this week is critical.

“The whole purpose of this is we have to get our kids reading when I say reading I mean able to navigate life, proficiency means you can navigate life whether its taking a ASVAB test to getting in the military or the SAT to get into college.”

Chatham County literacy week is Monday-Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.