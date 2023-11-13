Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

SCCPSS teachers aiming to improve reading scores

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school teachers and staff came together to talk about improving reading results Monday.

The school district, along with the City of Savannah and Chatham County leaders have proclaimed this week as Chatham County Literacy Week.

Monday’s event allowed educators to talk with Kareem Weaver a founder of a program focused on literacy advocacy called FULCRUM who says recognizing this week is critical.

“The whole purpose of this is we have to get our kids reading when I say reading I mean able to navigate life, proficiency means you can navigate life whether its taking a ASVAB test to getting in the military or the SAT to get into college.”

Chatham County literacy week is Monday-Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly shooting in Brunson
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd

Latest News

Economic Opportunity Energy Assistance Program open for senior citizens
Economic Opportunity Energy Assistance Program open for senior citizens
WTOC’s annual Day of Giving will be on Nov. 16
33rd annual Shalom Yall Jewish Food Festival
33rd annual Shalom Yall Jewish Food Festival held in Savannah’s Monterey Square
Diwali
Hundreds gather to celebrate Diwali in Savannah