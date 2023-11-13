Tharros Place providing a safe home for human trafficking victims

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new residential shelter is opening in Chatham County at the end of this month to provide resources for victims of human trafficking.

Tharros Place is a Savannah non-profit operating a 24/7 residential facility, staffed by trained a licensed professionals, offering care for girls ages 12 to 17. The facility will have 12 bedrooms, a dining area and kitchen, common areas, and educational classroom space.

Executive Director Julie Wade joined Morning Break to share background of Tharros Place and how it will operate.

