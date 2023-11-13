Sky Cams
Tharros Place providing a safe home for human trafficking victims

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new residential shelter is opening in Chatham County at the end of this month to provide resources for victims of human trafficking.

Tharros Place is a Savannah non-profit operating a 24/7 residential facility, staffed by trained a licensed professionals, offering care for girls ages 12 to 17. The facility will have 12 bedrooms, a dining area and kitchen, common areas, and educational classroom space.

Executive Director Julie Wade joined Morning Break to share background of Tharros Place and how it will operate.

Click here to find out more about the facility.

