Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly shooting in Brunson
Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd

Latest News

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Biden hails ‘new era’ of ties between US and Indonesia
A group of House Democrats renewed their calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East
Denali was found and rescued by Euclid,O Ohio, police after he was left in the cold.
Neglected dog now in care of animal shelter: ‘I’d love to charge the owner’
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say