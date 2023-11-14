5th annual Battle of the Badges underway

HARDEEVILLE, S.C (WTOC) - The Battle of the Badges is back for it’s fifth year Tuesday.

It’s cops versus firefighters.

The local police department will be playing the fire Department in a softball game.

And new this year the city is teaming up with the Savannah Bananas.

Meaning teams will be playing for bragging rights and for a great cause.

It’s so important to be able to connect an organization especially a local one because we get to see the impact go straight into our community. We actually have a Bananas Foster families that live here in Hardeville, We have one that will be out here today at the game with their foster children to really get to celebrate them, celebrate all the hard work they’ve done and to really help unify the community,” Melda Eskew said.

It kicks off at 6 p.m. at Richard Gray Recreation Complex.

Everyone is welcome.

And just for the record, the Fire department has won three out of four years.

