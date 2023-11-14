Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on sexual conduct with a minor charge
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor - 2nd Degree.
Police have issued a warrant for 35-year-old Dominique Jermaine Anderson.
Anderson is known to frequent the areas of Burton, Okatie and Estill.
If you know where he may be, please call Sergeant Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous
