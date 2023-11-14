Sky Cams
Bryan County hosts senior walk at Henderson Park

Bryan County hosts senior walk at Henderson Park
Bryan County hosts senior walk at Henderson Park(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For about two months, seniors throughout Bryan County have been participating in a senior walk challenge that ended Tuesday.

Organizers say the main goal was to get seniors in the community more active.

They say as you get older, it’s very important to keep moving.

The challenge also gave seniors an easier way to socialize, which organizers say can be just as important as exercise.

It keeps their minds active and even helped to build some friendships.

“We’ve had it where there’s been some groups that’s been established by it , so they walk together, and that’s good because they get participation with other people.” “We ranged anywhere from 4,000 steps a day to four miles a day, so the ones who participated did very well in it,” Sally Shuman said.

This is the first year the challenge has been held and organizers say it went so well, they plan to keep the gym at Henderson Park in Richmond Hill open for seniors from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday-Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

