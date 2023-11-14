Coastal Carolina Hospital buys second $2 million robotic surgical system

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Over in the Lowcountry, Coastal Carolina Hospital has purchased a second $2 million robotic surgical system.

Hospital leaders say the da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system allows doctors to do more complex surgeries, making precise, small incisions.

Surgeons operate the arms of the robot through a control console, which gives them a 3-D view from small cameras. Doctors say with so many people moving to the area, they need to be able to treat a growing number of patients.

“Due to the higher surgical volumes, especially the need for minimally invasive surgeries, having a second robot allows us to get patients in quicker and frankly do more surgery than we’ve been able to in the past,” Dr. Eric Gwynn said.

Hospital officials say the robot also helps them keep up with growth by letting them recruit more doctors, since it is a device they want to use.

“For the surgeon, it allows us to do less invasive surgery with better, quicker, surgical outcomes,” Dr. Eric Gwynn said.

