District Live Studio officially opens at Plant Riverside District

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - District Live Studios officially opened last night here at Plant Riverside and we were lucky enough to get a look inside.

District Live Studios is a state-of-the-art recording studio right in the heart of the Plant Riverside District.

District Live Studios Recording Manger Jon Bonus says the music scene in Savannah is expanding and they hope this provides the space they need.

“We’re already seeing it with the film industry, where we’re seeing more movies being shot, more actors around here, more tv productions... and we want music to come here and also stay. There’s so much history.. live music... jazz, so much country music... there’s a nice urban scene. I think once people realize they can stay here and make it, that sound is going to be unique to the area and then we can show it to the rest of the country.”

Although they’ve already had some big names stop by to record, they say it’s open to anyone who would like to book time in the studio. Bonus also told us, the studio is capable of more than just music, including movie sound and podcasts.

