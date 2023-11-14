Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new development could be coming to Effingham County.

The agenda for the planning board’s meeting on Tuesday evening shows that two developers are asking to rezone 171 acres of land near Hodgeville Road and Blue Jay Road with the intention of building a maximum of 200 rental units.

However, after speaking with a representative from the county, they said that one of the requests has been tabled and now only an 18-acre plot of land could be rezoned.

People that live here said that there are too many residential developments being approved, which they say is leading to deteriorating roads and other infrastructure problems.

In speaking with Tim Hitchens, who lives in Effingham County and is a regular at commission and planning board meetings, he said he and people that live in the area don’t think the roads could handle the amount of traffic a new development would bring.

“You’ve got these folks who live out there, and not only are they changing the dynamic of the area that they live, but now there’s even more traffic on the roads and nowhere for it to go,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens added that he’s heard from other people in the area about things like water pressure issues and points to the recent redistricting of Effingham County schools as another growing pain that people are frustrated with. He believes adding more residential homes will only worsen the issue.

That planning commission meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the county administrative complex. It’s open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.