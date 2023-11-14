Garden City Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police say a search for a suspect turned up nothing after an armed robbery.

It happened at the Jasmine Food Mart on Ogeechee Road.

Police say a man with a gun came into the store and stole cash before running away.

Garden City Police say it’s the second time the convenience store has been robbed.

Officers say the first robbery happened back in September.

The owner says he thinks it’s the same person because he has surveillance video and the clothes look the same both times. Police are working to see if it’s the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to called Garden City Police.

