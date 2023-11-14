Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Garden City Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police say a search for a suspect turned up nothing after an armed robbery.

It happened at the Jasmine Food Mart on Ogeechee Road.

Police say a man with a gun came into the store and stole cash before running away.

Garden City Police say it’s the second time the convenience store has been robbed.

Officers say the first robbery happened back in September.

The owner says he thinks it’s the same person because he has surveillance video and the clothes look the same both times. Police are working to see if it’s the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to called Garden City Police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd

Latest News

Education Advocate Kareem Weaver speaks at Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum
Education Advocate Kareem Weaver speaks at Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum
Bryan County hosts senior walk at Henderson Park
Bryan County hosts senior walk at Henderson Park
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Manna House gets surprise donation
Manna House looking for extra turkeys for food distribution