Hardeeville preparing to open first walking trail at Richard Gray Complex Park

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C (WTOC) - Hardeeville is preparing to open the city’s first walking and biking pathway.

The trail stretches around Richard Gray Complex Park.

“With the growth in all of the surrounding neighborhoods everything is becoming congested and there’s a lot of traffic. So walking this trail, you will be in nature,” Jodie McMahon said.

The city’s parks and recreation director played a key role in developing the project.

“What we’re trying to do is connect. It’s huge for us to be able to connect our community all together,” Jennifer Combs said.

Combs spoke with me outside the city’s recreation center, which is where the trail will lead to further development.

“Second phase is to connect over here, so that folks can come directly straight from city hall,” Combs said.

And although we drove around the trail on a golf cart… the trail will only be open to walking and cycling. Right now, the trail is just under a mile, and when the entire project is done, it should be around four miles.

City employee raises, drainage projects included in Savannah's 2024 budget proposal
