LIST: Holiday events around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here is a list of holiday events happening in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

  • Nov. 16 through Jan. 1 - Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District. Free and open to the public.
  • Sun., 11/19 - Pooler Christmas Tree Lighting in Memorial Park at 4 p.m. Live music, train rides, face painting, and Santa on site.
  • Fri. 11/24 - Savannah Holiday Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broughton & Bull streets.
  • Sat. 11/25 - Boat Parade of Lights. Begins at Eastern Wharf in Savannah at 7 p.m.
  • Thurs., 11/30 - The Lighting of Metter. Begins with Parade downtown at 5:30 p.m. Vendors, Santa, performances.
  • Fri.-Sun.,12/1-12/3 - Beaufort Holiday Weekend - Night on the Town and tree lighting on Friday, 6-9 p.m. Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Beaufort Christmas Parade on Sunday, 3 p.m.
  • Fri., 12/1 & Sat., 12/2 - Bluffton tree lighting Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Martin Family Park. Parade Saturday at 10 a.m. on Boundary Street.
  • Fri., 12/1 & Sat. 12/2 - Hardeeville Christmas Tree Lighting, downtown at 6 p.m. Friday. Hardeeville Christmas Parade & Winter Wonderland at 3 p.m. Saturday.
  • Fri., 12/1 - Glennville Christmas Golf Parade. Barnard Street at 4:15 p.m.
  • Fri. 12/1 - Hilton Head Island official tree lighting. Lowcountry Celebration Park at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri., 12/1 - Liberty County Illuminated Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. in Hinesville. Will be live streamed on WTOC.com.
  • Fri., 12/1 & Sat., 12/2 - Lyons Lighted Christmas Parade on Main Street begins at Friday at 6 p.m. Winter Wonder Lyons on Main Street is Saturday at 2 p.m.
  • Fri., 12/1 - Statesboro Holiday Celebration on East Main St. Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Vendors for Holiday shopping, Chili Town, live music, hay ride, and Santa.
  • Sat., 12/2 - City of Bloomingdale Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Children’s Christmas Party at the Fire Dept. from 2-5 p.m. Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the History Museum.
  • Sat., 12/2 - Christmas in Claxton from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. South Newton Street in Downtown. Arts & crafts and food vendors, live
  • Sat., 12/2 - City of Guyton Christmas Sale on the Trail from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade begins at 11 a.m.
  • Sat., 12/2 - Richmond Hill Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland Festival and Tree Lighting in J.F. Gregory Park from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Sat., 12/2 - Vidalia Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. Hwy. 280 from Church St to Broadfoot Blvd. Will be live streamed on WTOC.com.
  • Sat., 12/2 - Wayne County Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. in downtown Jesup.
  • Thurs., 12/7 - Swainsboro Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.
  • Sat., 12/9 - Savannah Lighted Christmas Parade. Starts at Plant Riverside District at 5:30 p.m.
  • Sun., 12/10 - Chanukah at Forsyth from 4-6 p.m. Lighting of a giant Menorah, traditional foods, crafts and treats.

