Local elections prove your vote matters

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one week since the municipal elections in South Carolina and Georgia. Several races saw low turnout and races decided by fewer than 10 votes.

In Brooklet, voters had the chance to decide on a packages sale referendum. It would allow stores to sell liquor. Out of about 1,300 voters, only 149 people voted on the referendum. 75 people voted no, and 74 voted yes.

Registered voters said they wish they had voted in Brooklet, but did not.

" I would have probably voted for and I’m a nondrinker,” said one voter “but I figured it would have passed more than that.”

Back in 2022, unincorporated Bulloch County and Statesboro voted yes to their package sale referendum.

Because of last Tuesday’s vote, the people who live in Brooklet will have to continue driving out of town to get their liquor.

“They can’t get it here, they’re gonna go somewhere else and get it so might as well make some money, ” said Robby Chase.

Voters said they hope the package referendum comes up in the next election.

Over in Alma, a similar story took place. They had around1,600 people registered to vote and only 510 people cast a ballot in the mayoral race. The race was decided by four votes.

Port Wentworth’s city council at large post seat election was also close. Thomas Barbie took home the job with six votes over LaShawn Bitten.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.