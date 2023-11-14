Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man dead after early morning shooting in Hardeeville

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Hardeeville Tuesday morning.

The fatal shooting happened at an apartment building near Garr Lane around 1:30 a.m.

Hardeeville Police say they received a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found someone dead inside one of the apartments.

The Jasper County Coroner identified the person as 33-year-old Perry Smith from Ridgeland. Throughout Tuesday morning, Hardeeville Police combed over the scene along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Hardeeville’s police chief says homicide is a rare crime in Hardeeville.

“I think we’ve maybe had three, four at the most here in Hardeeville since I’ve been the chief. I don’t want to bolster my record, but we’ve solved every one of them so far. So hopefully we’ll get this one solved too. It’s just a matter of time and doing a good investigation,” Hardeeville Chief of Police Sam Woodward said.

The chief is hopeful you can make sure this does not become his first unsolved homicide. He asks if you have any information, you can contact the Hardeeville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Rolando Millan
Trial begins for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch County