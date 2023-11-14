Man dead after early morning shooting in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Hardeeville Tuesday morning.

The fatal shooting happened at an apartment building near Garr Lane around 1:30 a.m.

Hardeeville Police say they received a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found someone dead inside one of the apartments.

The Jasper County Coroner identified the person as 33-year-old Perry Smith from Ridgeland. Throughout Tuesday morning, Hardeeville Police combed over the scene along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Hardeeville’s police chief says homicide is a rare crime in Hardeeville.

“I think we’ve maybe had three, four at the most here in Hardeeville since I’ve been the chief. I don’t want to bolster my record, but we’ve solved every one of them so far. So hopefully we’ll get this one solved too. It’s just a matter of time and doing a good investigation,” Hardeeville Chief of Police Sam Woodward said.

The chief is hopeful you can make sure this does not become his first unsolved homicide. He asks if you have any information, you can contact the Hardeeville Police Department.

