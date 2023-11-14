Manna House looking for extra turkeys for food distribution

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day the Manna House has spent months preparing for.

“We’ve been collecting turkeys since August,” says Manna House Operations Manager Liz Quarterman.

They have been collecting turkeys and all the fixings that go with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Preparing to hand out Boxes of Hope.

But as Turkey Day approached, “everyday the phone is ringing, or someone is stopping by saying, ‘I need help getting food.’”

Meaning a big change to their bottom line.

“We had committed to doing 500 boxes and then we ended up looking at our numbers increasing every week, twenty-five here, fifty there, and now our numbers are 600,” Quarterman explains.

Not only are they dealing with an increase in demand but an increase in prices at the grocery store and struggles with the availability of the main dish.

“There’s always a problem getting turkeys. We’re shy about 140 turkeys this year,” says Quarterman.

While they do have a shortage of turkeys, they say everyone who comes will get a Box of Hope no matter the cost.

“Certainly, we’ve had to dive deep into our budget to provide these meals. But, hey resources are coming in.”

In fact, while WTOC was there, as if through divine intervention, they got a surprise donation.

A gesture not lost on Quarterman.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘shocked’ but I’m always amazed at what our community does to support families in our community that need help.”

So, sure the need for food is growing but so too it seems is the number of those willing to give.

Which leaves the Manna House not truly hoping, but at this point almost counting on more to come.

Because, just like their community, saying ‘no’ isn’t an option.

“We can’t say ‘no.’ We feel like if the food resources are out there and we can get them, we want to give them to those people in need,” Quarterman says.

If you’d like to help the Manna House out either by providing a turkey or financial support you can contact them at 912-826-2037 or call Liz directly at 912-665-9145.

Again, their annual Boxes of Hope Thanksgiving food distribution is Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m.

The line starts at Macomber Park and will make its way to the Manna House in Rincon.

You do need to have a ticket in order to get food.

