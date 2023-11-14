New coffee shop uses grand opening as opportunity to give back to community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new coffee shop opened in Savannah and chose to use the opportunity not just to welcome new customers, but also give back to the community.

KB’s Café, which is located in the Ogelthorpe Mall, is now open. Dozens of people came out to try the shops coffee and treats.

The owners say this project took a lot of work, sacrifice and help from the community, but they say it was all worth it to see it come together.

“It’s been a dream come true to be a business owner and located in the mall. We’ve had such a great turnout. It’s been a vision that we’ve had that God has actually helped us with and given us the backing to actually do it. It’s been an amazing ride so far,” co-owner Kenya Bernard said.

Bernard, along with his wife who is co-owner, say they want the cafe to be more than just a coffee shop, but to be a community gathering place.

Although opening day was their big day, they were already using the opportunity to give back to the community that supports them. At their grand opening, they also asked customers to support a local non-profit called Divine Rest that helps to provide support and housing for women throughout the Savannah area.

