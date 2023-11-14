Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public schools received a record breaking donation through Parker’s Fueling the community initiative Monday.

Parker’s founder and owner, Greg Parker joined Savannah Chatham School officials at Esther F Garrison School for the Arts.

Parker presented the school with a $100,000 check the largest donation to a school since the fueling the community program started.

Since 2011, Parker’s has donated a portion of the proceeds of gas sold on the first Wednesday of every month to local schools, totaling over $2 million to date. Greg Parker says the company prides itself on giving back to the community.

“We think education is the foundation of our philanthropy, it’s the tide that floats all ships. We want to be a positive force for change in the communities where we do business.”

Savannah Chatham deputy superintendent Bernadette Ball-Oliver says the money will go toward purchasing supplies for schools and classrooms, as well as the school system’s staff recognition program.

