Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Savannah’s Monopoly game unveiled

(WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new edition of a classic board game in Hostess City style.

The special edition Savannah Monopoly game is now available for purchase at select stores.

City leaders and residents all gathered in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in the Plant Riverside District where Hasbro officially unveiled the new edition. This comes after months of work surveying locals on Savannah favorite spots.

Savannah Monopoly even pays homage to the city’s haunted history and is the first of its kind in the Peach State.

“It’s way more fun playing Monopoly with your family when it’s your local shops around the city or your favorite restaurant. Bankrupting your dad or your mom at places that you went to dinner last night, so I think it’s going to be really fun for the Savannah community,”

You can find the game in toy shops in and around the Savannah area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd

Latest News

Battle of the Badges returns
5th annual Battle of the Badges underway
THE News at 5:30
Manna House gets surprise donation
Education Advocate Kareem Weaver speaks at Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum
Education Advocate Kareem Weaver speaks at Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools