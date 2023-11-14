Savannah’s Monopoly game unveiled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new edition of a classic board game in Hostess City style.

The special edition Savannah Monopoly game is now available for purchase at select stores.

City leaders and residents all gathered in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in the Plant Riverside District where Hasbro officially unveiled the new edition. This comes after months of work surveying locals on Savannah favorite spots.

Savannah Monopoly even pays homage to the city’s haunted history and is the first of its kind in the Peach State.

“It’s way more fun playing Monopoly with your family when it’s your local shops around the city or your favorite restaurant. Bankrupting your dad or your mom at places that you went to dinner last night, so I think it’s going to be really fun for the Savannah community,”

You can find the game in toy shops in and around the Savannah area.

