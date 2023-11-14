Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Trial begins for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch County

Rolando Millan
Rolando Millan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial is underway for the person accused of killing three people in Bulloch County in July 2021.

Rolando Millan was 16 in 2021 when police say he shot three people at a mobile home park.

Millan is charged with killing 35-year-old Brittney Sneed Mack, along with 27-year-olds Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles. All three victims were shot multiple times.

Opening statements were held on Monday. The trial resumed Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh attorneys argue impartial jury won’t be found for financial trial
One-on-one with new Executive Director of Gullah Geechee Community Group
One-on-one with new Executive Director of Gullah Geechee Community Group