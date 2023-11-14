Trial begins for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial is underway for the person accused of killing three people in Bulloch County in July 2021.

Rolando Millan was 16 in 2021 when police say he shot three people at a mobile home park.

Millan is charged with killing 35-year-old Brittney Sneed Mack, along with 27-year-olds Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles. All three victims were shot multiple times.

Opening statements were held on Monday. The trial resumed Tuesday morning.

