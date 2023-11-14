Sky Cams
Tybee Island Marine Science Center celebrating Whale Week

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a celebration all this week for the critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.

Tybee Island Marine Science Center is honoring one of Georgia’s state mammals for Whale Week.

The week long event aims to raise awareness for the most endangered whale on the planet.

“Whale Week offers many opportunities for people to learn more about these special creatures. In addition to our activities at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, there is an opening ceremony for Whale Week and a free viewing of a documentary offsite,” Executive Director Chantal Audran said.

There will be several film screenings of “Saving the Right Whale” in a few locations around Chatham County, with a Right Whale Rally in Forsyth this Saturday at 9 a.m. and a marine debris clean up on Tybee’s North Beach Saturday at 10 a.m.

