Was the Tattnall County football coach relieved of duties for baptisms after practice?

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia high school coach is off the field, and some are asking if religion is the reason.

The Tattnall County superintendent said Isaac Ferrell is still an employee but is no longer coaching the football team.

A video posted to the Facebook page “Tattnall County Football” on Oct. 24 claims to show players being baptized after practice at the invitation of Coach Ferrell. That post garnered nearly 40,000 views and hundreds of reactions.

On Nov. 6, The Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a complaint that the baptisms were inappropriate for a public school function.

WTOC asked Tattnall County Superintendent Kristen Waters if there is any connection between the baptisms and Ferrell being terminated as coach. She said the termination is due to an incident that happened on Nov. 3 after a football game and that his termination does not have anything to do with the baptisms “at this time.”

She also said there is an ongoing investigation into the baptisms themselves and that she cannot comment on what exactly happened in the Nov. 3 incident.

WTOC will provide more information as we learn it.

