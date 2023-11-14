Wetter middle of the week ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning!

Tuesday morning will feature lows near 50 degrees once again. A few inland areas are in the upper 40s, grab a jacket before heading out! Roads are dry this morning with a few showers hanging out to our south.

Highs will be in the upper 60s with just a slight chance of rain continuing, mainly south of the Altamaha River. A few gusts of wind near 20 miles per hour will be possible throughout the day as well. Our rain chance increases Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Marine forecast: A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect until 1AM Saturday. The wind will be from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near 30 mph at times. Wave heights could be over 4 feet at times.

Wednesday and Thursday will have better rain chances as moisture thanks to a weak low to our south. Plan on showers being around both days! Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Wednesday but lower 70s will return on Thursday.

Rain chances linger on Friday with morning lows near 60 degrees and highs in the mid 70s. Drier weather then moves back in over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tropical update:

We’ll be watching the Caribbean Sea this week as a low could develop into a tropical depression. This system will likely track to the east of Cuba and not impact us across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

