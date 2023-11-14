Worker killed at construction site in Port Royal
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - A worker was killed at a construction site in Port Royal on Tuesday.
According to the Beaufort County coroner, 21-year-old George Rundell, from St. Petersburg, Fla. was pronounced dead around 11:20 a.m. at Beaufort Memorial.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
