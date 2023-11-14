Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Worker killed at construction site in Port Royal

(WVVA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - A worker was killed at a construction site in Port Royal on Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County coroner, 21-year-old George Rundell, from St. Petersburg, Fla. was pronounced dead around 11:20 a.m. at Beaufort Memorial.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

Man dead after early morning shooting in Hardeeville
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Parker’s donates $100,000 to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads
Effingham County residents concerned about proposed zoning change near Hodgeville, Blue Jay roads