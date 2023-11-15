Sky Cams
Businesses provide first responders in Pooler with turkeys

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two local businesses in Pooler worked together to give first responders 160 turkeys Wednesday.

With the help of Cheney Bros food service distributors, Angel Learning Centers brought the refrigerated turkeys to Pooler City Hall where they were loaded into trucks for the police officers and firefighters to bring home to their families.

The first responders say they appreciate the recognition from their community and the businesses said they’re just happy to bring some holiday cheer.

“Just is our appreciation for all the hard work that our heroes... the police department, the fire department, the city managers o here for us here,” said Debbie Combs, the regional director for Angel Learning Centers.

“Things like this where they’re not having to worry about where their turkeys are coming from over the holidays and make it a little bit easier for them to prepare when they’re working these long hours is great. It feels amazing,” said Lt. Johnny Griner with Pooler Police Department.

The food distribution company tells us the turkeys total more than 2,000 pounds.

