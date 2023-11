SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Calvary Day baseball player has decided where he will be playing ball at the next level.

Will Hampton signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Vanderbilt University.

Hampton is a senior outfielder and first baseman for the Cavaliers.

He is from Richmond Hill.

