The Crescendo festival comes to an end

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head’s six-week long celebration of arts and culture is coming to an end this weekend.

The Crescendo festival has been filled with events and performances over the last month and half all culminating in the lantern parade this Saturday night. The tradition of folks walking down the beach with homemade lanterns started in 2019 and as the island’s cultural affairs director explains, the celebration only continues to get bigger.

“Its grown over the years. Even through COVID we did a parade in place where the spectators actually drove their vehicles through the lanterns on display. So we went back to the beach a couple of years ago and this year we expect to have hopefully about 1000 people on the beach with lanterns,” Director of Cultural Affairs Natalie Harvey said.

The parade will step off from the Alder Lane Beach Access at 5:45 p.m. and finish at Lowcountry Celebration Park with food trucks and live music.

