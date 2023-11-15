Effingham Co. planning board denies request to rezone land on Hodgeville Road

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A request to rezone 18 acres of land in Effingham County from commercial to residential has been denied by the Planning Board.

A developer was asking the planning board to rezone that plot of land on Hodgeville Road to build rental townhomes.

Several people against the rezoning showed up to the meeting, saying that the infrastructure on Hodgeville Road and nearby Bluejay Road wouldn’t be able to handle any extra traffic.

The rezoning ended up failing in a 4-1 vote with the planning board citing those same infrastructure concerns for denying the proposal.

“Traffic and infrastructure are an issue in that area. The roads are not DOT standards. Though there’s truck traffic on them, there are no truck routes. And I think these developments are good in certain places but they need to have the roads and the infrastructure to support them.”

The denial of the rezoning is a recommendation, the Effingham County Commission gets the final say at their meeting on Dec. 5.

There was another developer in the same area looking to rezone an additional 53 acres from commercial to residential to also built rental units.

They tabled that petition it’ll be head at another meeting down the line.

