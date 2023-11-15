Georgia Environmental Finance Authority gives Bryan Co. $60 million loan for infrastructure

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County was awarded a $60 million loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

Officials say the funds come from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund marking a significant investment in local infrastructure and environmental conservation efforts.

“The funding provided by GEFA is a transformative milestone for Bryan County. As we strive to meet the growing needs of our community, this will enable us to expand our infrastructure while maintaining our priority of environmental stewardship. Furthermore, it embodies responsible growth and fiscal prudence and sets a strong example for responsible development throughout our state,” State Sen. Ben Watson said.

This will finance the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant located in the Hyundai mega site.

The treatment plant will aim to address the county’s projected wastewater management needs that stem from rapid industrial growth, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.