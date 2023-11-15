Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of jobs are coming to Candler County.
Wednesday marked a huge groundbreaking for two companies in Metter.
Autoparts company DAS Corp and sustainability-focused agriculture company 4 Fungi’s Regenerative both broke ground.
DAS Corp will bring 30 jobs while the other company will bring 50.
The companies are bringing $35 million and $27 million investments respectively.
