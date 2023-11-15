Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of jobs are coming to Candler County.

Wednesday marked a huge groundbreaking for two companies in Metter.

WTOC was there when the two companies took their first steps forward.

Autoparts company DAS Corp and sustainability-focused agriculture company 4 Fungi’s Regenerative both broke ground.

DAS Corp will bring 30 jobs while the other company will bring 50.

The companies are bringing $35 million and $27 million investments respectively.

