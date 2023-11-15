Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of jobs are coming to Candler County.

Wednesday marked a huge groundbreaking for two companies in Metter.

WTOC was there when the two companies took their first steps forward.

Autoparts company DAS Corp and sustainability-focused agriculture company 4 Fungi’s Regenerative both broke ground.

DAS Corp will bring 30 jobs while the other company will bring 50.

The companies are bringing $35 million and $27 million investments respectively.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Was the Tattnall County football coach relieved of duties for baptisms after practice?
Worker killed at construction site in Port Royal
Man dead after early morning shooting in Hardeeville
Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
Rolando Millan
Trial begins for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch County

Latest News

THE News at 5
Jury reaches verdict in 2021 Bulloch County triple murder trial
The Crescendo festival comes to an end
The Crescendo festival comes to an end
This is a stock photo.
How does Savannah-Chatham schools’ literacy rate compare to the rest of Georgia?
Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter
Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter