Jury begins deliberations in trial for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch Co.

Rolando Millan
Rolando Millan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is on verdict watch Wednesday as a teenager accused of a triple murder awaits the jury’s decision.

Rolando Millan is charged with killing three people in a Bulloch County mobile home park on July 4, 2021.

Trial testimony ended today.

State prosecutors rested their case Wednesday morning.

The defense did not call any witnesses and Millan himself did not want to testify.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic biologist Jessica Romanoski was the last person to take the stand.

She testified that blood from Travis Sneed who is one of the victims in this case was found on a shoe prosecutors say belonged to Rolando Millan.

During closing statements defense lawyer Nicole Fegan urged jurors to separate fact from feeling and said the State didn’t provide enough evidence to convict Millan.

“The evidence is simply not there. The burden has not been reached. Suspicion and feelings are not enough. This case, the fact that we’re done on Wednesday before noon, shows that it’s not enough,” Millan’s Lawyer Nicole Fegan said.

State prosecutor Jillian Gibson pushed back in her closing statement.

“Return a verdict that reflects the truth in this case. You have more than enough pieces to this puzzle. Return a guilty verdict on every count in this indictment,” Prosecutor Jillian Gibson said.

Millan faces 13 counts including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree child cruelty.

Millan is accused of killing Brittney Mack Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles when he was just 16-years-old.

Some of the victim’s family members became emotional during parts of closing statements.

WTOC will update you when a verdict has been announced.

