Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Olde Pink House hosting holiday event November 30

By Becky Sattero
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The historic Olde Pink House is gearing up for their annual holiday celebration and you can be a part of this very special event, all to Benefit the Habersham Pink House Scholarship Fund at Bethesda Academy.

Craig Jeffress, General Manager, from The Olde Pink House joined Morning Break to discuss the important event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Was the Tattnall County football coach relieved of duties for baptisms after practice?
Worker killed at construction site in Port Royal
Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
Man dead after early morning shooting in Hardeeville
Rolando Millan
Trial begins for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
WTOC will begin collecting toy donations on Black Friday
Olde Pink House hosting holiday event November 30
Olde Pink House hosting holiday event November 30
FILE PHOTO
LIST: Holiday events around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Green-Meldrim House granted non-profit status
Green-Meldrim House granted non-profit status