Scattered showers hang out for the next couple days!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain we have been talking about this week has arrived.

Scattered light showers are moving across the area this morning with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll see the scattered light showers continue throughout the day, although they will be off and on at times. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 60s this afternoon due to the clouds.

Marine forecast: A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect until 1AM Saturday. The wind will be from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near 30 mph at times. Wave heights could be over 4 feet at times.

Wet weather continues into Thursday. Wet roads will be likely during our commute. In fact, heavier rain will be possible during the morning tomorrow. Scattered showers will once again be present for most of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

Rain chances linger on Friday with morning lows near 60 degrees and highs in the mid 70s. Drier weather then moves back in over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase again heading into the middle of next week, before Thanksgiving.

Tropical update:

We’ll be watching the Caribbean Sea this week as a low could develop into a tropical depression. This system will likely track to the east of Cuba and not impact us across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

There is also a low-end chance of development with a low expected to form off the southern coast of Florida. This low will pass to our east at the end of the week into the weekend, remaining offshore.

