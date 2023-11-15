WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher wants to inspire and help their students succeed not only in their classroom but in the future.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher Denerick Simpson comes from a family of educators.

“My mom is an educator, my aunt is an educator. So I basically got to watch them and the love and passion they had for working with young people. and it kind of just rubbed off on me. 56:11 I fell in love with it and here I am.”

Simpson teaches Biology at Islands High School in Chatham County.

“In the classroom, I can really show the students, not only teaching them the content matter but also teaching life skills, like time management, responsibility, some of those things that are really going to pay off in the real world.”

Simpson says technology has changed but the kids of today are the same as they always were.

“The kids today are just like normal kids, they want to learn, they are eager to learn, they are excited to learn. They love coming to my class, I love them, I love teaching them, I love pouring into them.”

And Simpson wants his students to know.

“That I care and that I love them and that I will always have their back. I want the best for them. and I really want the best for them in this world, and then pour it back into somebody else. and help somebody else reach their full potential.”

