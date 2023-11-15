WTOC Digital Series: Not From Around Here - Invasive species impacting our area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An invasive species is defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as a non-native species to the ecosystem and whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.

In Georgia, there are many invasive species that impact the state.

Joe LaForest is the associate director for the Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia.

LaForest has been in his position for 17 years. He says getting the information about the species out to the public, experts, researchers, etc remains one of the most important parts of his job.

There are a number of ways invasive species are introduced, some intentionally and some unintentionally.

There are also regulations for bringing species from other places. Find a list of Georgia regulations, here.

From the Cuban Tree Frog to the blue catfish in the Satilla River, this series details the introduction of and destruction these organisms can cause. Use the playlist above to learn more about each species.

There are several ways to report an invasive species sighting. The video below teaches you how to use the EDDMaps app to make a report.

To report an invasive species sighting, click here.

