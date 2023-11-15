Sky Cams
WTOC receives Community Impact Award from The Ronald McDonald House

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrating community members for giving back! Tuesday night was the Ronald McDonald House’s annual Community Impact Awards night, where they recognize volunteers, community members, and businesses for their work in child advocacy.

They handed out a total of 40 awards - one of which was awarded to WTOC and accepted by our own Sam Bauman and Andy LaViola.

