WTOC will begin collecting toy donations on Black Friday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 24.

Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers.

All toys collected at WTOC will stay locally.

If you would like to donate, just bring your toys to WTOC. Drop boxes will be placed in the front lobby. You can also order presents online and have them shipped to WTOC at 1511 Chatham Center S Drive, Savannah, Ga. 31405.

You can also drop off toy donations at the Dozer Law Firm, LLC. At 730 Abercorn Street. The office is on the third floor.

The drive will end on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

