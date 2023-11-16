Baxley couple receives new home from Yurezz Home Center

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - One lucky couple in Baxley is the proud owner of a brand-new three bedroom mobile home thanks to Yurezz Home Center.

This giveaway was in celebration of their eight years in business. The owners, the Altmans, say they wanted to give back to the community that built and supported them all these years, plus their crew wanted to spread some Christmas cheer.

“I don’t think there is a better feeling you can have in the world. This is a life-changing day. I couldn’t imagine, could you? Getting that call? So when you get that call its really once in a lifetime opportunity, it’s like winning the lottery,”

Seth Glenn won the home. He will receive the keys as soon as he picks them up.

