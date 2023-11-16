Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Baxley couple receives new home from Yurezz Home Center

Baxley couple receives new home from Yurezz Home Center
Baxley couple receives new home from Yurezz Home Center(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - One lucky couple in Baxley is the proud owner of a brand-new three bedroom mobile home thanks to Yurezz Home Center.

This giveaway was in celebration of their eight years in business. The owners, the Altmans, say they wanted to give back to the community that built and supported them all these years, plus their crew wanted to spread some Christmas cheer.

“I don’t think there is a better feeling you can have in the world. This is a life-changing day. I couldn’t imagine, could you? Getting that call? So when you get that call its really once in a lifetime opportunity, it’s like winning the lottery,”

Seth Glenn won the home. He will receive the keys as soon as he picks them up.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Was the Tattnall County football coach relieved of duties for baptisms after practice?
Worker killed at construction site in Port Royal
Man dead after early morning shooting in Hardeeville
Phillip Mock
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
Rolando Millan
Trial begins for teenager accused of killing 3 people in Bulloch County

Latest News

Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter
Groundbreaking ceremonies held for 2 companies in Metter
WTOC’s annual Day of Giving will be on Nov. 16
Businesses provide first responders in Pooler with turkeys
Businesses provide first responders in Pooler with turkeys
Businesses provide first responders in Pooler with turkeys
Businesses provide first responders in Pooler with turkeys