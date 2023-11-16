Garden City Police arrest armed robbery suspect

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to two armed robberies.

The robbery happened at the Jasmine Food Mart on Ogeechee Road at about 2:15 p.m. on November 14.

Police say a man with a gun came into the store and stole cash before running away.

Garden City Police say it’s the second time the convenience store has been robbed.

Officers say the first robbery happened back in September.

The owner says he thinks it’s the same person because he has surveillance video and the clothes look the same both times. Detectives were able to identify the suspect was the same person both times.

On November 16, detectives apprehended 28-year-old Lial Stephens. He was charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and other charges.

He was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center.

