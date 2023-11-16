Sky Cams
Officials conducting death investigation on Fort Stewart

Fort Stewart, GA
Fort Stewart, GA(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement on Fort Stewart are conducting a death investigation.

According to Public Information Officer Kevin Larson, there is more than one individual deceased. Their identities will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The incident is being investigated in an on-post housing area.

The Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

According to Fort Stewart Public Affairs, there is no extended threat to the community.

