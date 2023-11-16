Savannah Christmas Market now open at Plant Riverside District
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Christmas Market is up and ready for folks to enjoy.
It officially opened Thursday at Plant Riverside District. Brigitte Van Baelen, the Marketing Director at Plant Riverside District, joined us on Morning Break to tell us more about the holiday schedule.
You can also find out more on their website.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.