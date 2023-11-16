Students participate in United Way’s Read United Buddies program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 2nd graders in Chatham County took part in the United Way’s ‘Read United Buddies’ program Thursday.

The newly introduced tutoring initiative gives students the opportunity to meet with volunteers on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 30 minutes.

Thursday, Brock Elementary School students worked on their early language and literacy skills.

The Rotary Club of Savannah and Savannah Chatham County Public Schools teamed up to create the structured tutoring programs late last month.

This comes as students’ literacy scores continue to struggle. Over 40% of 3rd graders in the district are currently reading below grade-level.

Administrators and Rotary Club members are hoping the program will improve those numbers.

“We tried to get all the volunteers we could get, along with all the volunteers they had and put together a program that will make our kids move forward,” said Eddie DeLoach, Rotary Club of Savannah President.

‘Read United Buddies’ will continue to take place twice a week for 2nd grade students in Chatham County.

