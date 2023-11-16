Wet morning commute, drier this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More of us are seeing showers this morning, be safe on your morning commute!

These showers will continue through the commute and last through lunchtime. Temperatures start out in the lower 60s with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Clouds stick around all day with rain chances lingering closer to the coast through the afternoon. Rain chances go down this evening into our overnight hours.

Marine forecast: A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect until 1AM Saturday. The wind will be from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near 30 mph at times. Wave heights could be over 4 feet at times.

Friday will start out drier with just a low-end chance for an early shower or two. Otherwise, we’ll remain mostly dry with highs back in the mid 70s. Drier weather then moves back in over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cooler with inland lows in the upper 40s.

Monday starts out dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. A front comes in on Tuesday, bringing with it another good chance for rain. We should then dry out Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Tropical update:

We’ll be watching the Caribbean Sea this week as a low could develop into a tropical depression. This system will likely track to the east of Cuba and not impact us across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

There is also a low-end chance of development with a low expected to form off the southern coast of Florida. This low will pass to our east at the end of the week into the weekend, remaining off the east coast.

