Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year

Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according to the organization.(WEAU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was lovingly surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana earlier this week, making it the 16th surrender overall this year.

Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according to the organization.

“Wow, we are so grateful to this birth mother for bravely and sacrificially choosing what she believes to be best for her baby. We are honored that she trusted our program to protect her and her infant,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Kelsey said.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Timothy Herndon
Hilton Head man with hidden room convicted of sexually abusing young neighbors
Burglary suspect arrested after standoff on E. 40th Street
Explaining the new literacy instructional method coming to Savannah-Chatham schools
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh pleading guilty to some state financial charges as part of plea deal
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
SCAD students design artwork for new water towers near Hyundai mega site