Alex Murdaugh pleading guilty to state financial charges as part of plea deal

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Convicted killer and disgraced Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is pleading guilty to state financial charges.

The defense and prosecution agreed to a plea deal during a hearing Friday in Beaufort County. Murdaugh was scheduled to face trial beginning on Nov. 27.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said Murdaugh had signed a plea agreement that covers multiple charges across multiple indictments from multiple counties.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to similar federal financial charges on Sept. 21.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

