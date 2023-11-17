Sky Cams
Alex Murdaugh pleading guilty to state financial charges as part of plea deal

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing concerning his trial on financial crimes he faces in that county.(Live 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Convicted killer and disgraced Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is pleading guilty to state financial charges.

The defense and prosecution agreed to a plea deal during a hearing Friday in Beaufort County. Murdaugh was scheduled to face trial beginning on Nov. 27.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said Murdaugh had signed a plea agreement that covers multiple charges across multiple indictments from multiple counties.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to similar federal financial charges on Sept. 21.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

