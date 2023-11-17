Brightside Child and Family Advocacy holds annual meeting and luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Child and Family Advocacy is celebrating a year of success.

The organization also known as CASA helped more than 400 local children in foster care this year alone.

“A CASA is appointed to represent the best interest of a child in the juvenile court proceedings. When a child has been neglected or abused they have a CASA appointed. That person and this organization work to make sure that a child is not forgotten in the system, that a child is not left out of the process,” said Thomas Cole, proceeding judge.

“So today in our annual meeting we will be talking about what we did in 2023 and what we envision in 2024 but we’ll also be handing out awards for some incredible individuals and organizations that have really done so much last year to ensure children that children in foster care feel loved,” said Kate Blair, the executive director of Brightside Child and Family Advocacy.

CASA has 231 active volunteers who work year-round to help local children in the juvenile court system.

