Damp AM roads, warmer afternoon ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few scattered showers have passed through Chatham County and the Lowcountry and are moving west early this morning.

Roads will be damp for Savannah commuters! Otherwise, most of our roads are relatively dry with temperatures near 60 degrees. We’ll be warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be just a slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. The weather looks good for outdoor plans tonight.

Marine forecast: A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect until 1AM Saturday. The wind will be from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near 30 mph at times. Wave heights could be over 4 feet at times.

Drier weather then moves back in over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cooler with inland lows in the upper 40s.

Monday starts out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A front comes in on Tuesday, bringing with it another good chance for rain. We could even have an isolated storm or two on Tuesday. We should then dry out Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving. It’ll be cooler by Thanksgiving as well, with highs back near 60 degrees.

Tropical update:

Potential tropical cyclone twenty-two will continue heading to the northeast over the weekend. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Vince near eastern Cuba.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

