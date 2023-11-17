Georgia Unscripted: Savannah

Sky Cams
By Becky Sattero
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last few years, the entertainment industry has become an integral part of our community.

It’s brought so many job opportunities to a number of different career fields.

Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President for Georgia Entertainment, joined Morning Break to talk about the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow, scheduled for November 18th from 10 AM – 12 PM at the Alida Hotel.

